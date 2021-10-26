Africa Prudential is creating a growing list of business solutions for corporates across several sectors of Nigeria’s economy as it pushes ahead with its transformation into a digital technology provider. The business solution services, according to the company, are designed to build robust enterprise solutions for companies, government agencies, and not-for-profit organizations. The solutions enable disruptive innovations, value creation and growth for businesses that are central to the achievement of their goals.

Commenting on this, Obong Idiong, chief executive officer of Africa Prudential, said “we are delighted to present our business solutions services to corporate entities and other organiSations across Africa. The solutions that we have built for our clients in the last three years are milestones in our evolution from a solely investor services firm to a digital technology and investor services firm. We continue to challenge the status quo and to engage business leaders on the need to reimagine their business more competitively for growth, efficiency and to reposition in the rapidly evolving competitive landscape. We then embrace the challenge to build the tools that they require to get there.”

Since its foray into the technology space in 2017, Africa Prudential has continued to build its capacity to transform businesses using technology as an enabler.

continues to invest in its Innovation Lab where a team of technology professionals are stimulated to leverage on Design Thinking processes to translate the dreams of clients into creative and innovative technology solutions.

Africa Prudential has used this approach to create solutions for Industry Verticals such as Oil and Gas, Hospitality, Financial Services, Ride Hailing, Real Estate, E-Commerce, Capital Market, and Non-profit Organizations. “While Business Solution services now account for over 11 percent of our revenues from 3 percent in 2019, we are excited at the growth prospect of this service. Some of the solutions that we have created are supporting the effort of our clients to disrupt the respective industries they play in. We look forward to delivering this service to a wider range of organizations in a business environment that is rapidly being redefined by technology.” said Obong Idiong.

ADVERTISEMENT

Africa Prudential Plc is a business solutions and investor services firm listed on the Nigeria Exchange Limited (NGX), offering business solutions and services, share registration services, and e-commerce services. The firm is leveraging technology to transform the service experience of businesses and consumers across their various business lines//end