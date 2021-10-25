Africa Prudential Plc has reported a profit after tax of N1.152 billion for the third quarter (Q3) ended September 30, 2020.

The company’s results released on the Nigerian Exchange (NGX) Limited showed that net profit declined by 18.3 per cent from N1.410 billion in Q3, 2020 to N1.152 billion in Q3, 2021, while earnings per share of the company dropped to 58 kobo from 71 kobo reported the previous year.

Revenue declined by 7.07 per cent to N2.445 billion, compared with N2.631 billion declared in Q3, 2020 while other income stood at N112.491 million from N28.662 million in 2020. The company recorded total assets of N17.033 billion as against N17.729 as at December 30, 2020.

Recently, the managing director/chief executive officer of Africa Prudential, Obong Idiong said: “Despite the challenges that we encountered in the first half of the year, we are happy with the milestones that we achieved over the period, which should reflect in stronger earnings in the second half.

“The decline in H1 revenue reflects the impact of the renegotiation of fee rates of some contracts with customers. In addition, delays in the signing of notable digital consultancy contracts mean that we were unable to report the associated revenues in the first half of the year.

“We also made a strategic investment in the recently launched Heir Insurance company which should offer fresh opportunities for us to deploy our digital technology service.”