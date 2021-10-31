Civil society organisations (CSOs) on the African continent are currently brainstorming in Abuja, Nigeria, on Civic Tech Networking, the Future Of Work, the Ecosystem, among other issues.

The programme put together by GIZ and YIAGA Africa is to enable participants share information about the work they do for better partnership.

Speaking during the opening ceremony of the event on Thursday, the head of programmes, Citizens Engagement and Innovative Data Use for Africa’s Development (DataCipatation), GIZ African Union Office, Franz von Weizsaecker, said they will continue to share understanding for the betterment of Africa.

“We’ve been hiring alot of tech fellows from the African countries. We respect the sovereignty of African States, so we don’t engage in politics but assist communities to develop,” Weizsaecker said.

According to him, “Development agenda is very important. Engagement with CSOs is also very important. It helps people to voice out the mind of the citizens in the agenda 2063.

“The AU Digital Transformation Strategy 2020-2030 envisions “an integrated and inclusive digital society and economy in Africa that improves the quality of life of Africa’s citizens.” Enhancing digitalization presents opportunities and challenges for governments, civil society, private sector and citizens alike. These are further implicated by power shifts and geo-political realities at national, continental as well as global level, which requires realistic and pragmatic policy responses and strategies,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also, the Executive Director of YIAGA Africa, Samson Itodo, said the collaboration was to open new opportunities for CSOs carrying out different activities in the African continent.

Itodo said collaboration and sharing of contacts will help in achieving better development.

The founder of Follow The Money, Hamzat Lawal, said leading a grassroot campaign in over 40 African countries on practical issues associated with climate change, open data advocacy campaign and development policies as it affects rural and deprived grassroots communities, needed collaboration and funding.

He said despite raising alot of funds for their campaigns, they still need over $200 million for other projects, stating that such collaboration will help in achieving better development.