BY OSA OKHOMINA, Yenagoa

Professional golfers from four African countries will next month converge in Yenagoa, the Bayelsa State capital for the first Bayelsa State Governor’s Cup International Golf Tournament.

The much-anticipated event, which will be organised by the HSD Golf and Country Club will hold from March

4 to 7.

According to the Captain of the HSD Golf and Country Club, Mr Oyintonefie Richie Etonye, the international tournament will be specially organised to mark the first anniversary in

office of Governor Douye Diri.

Etonye, who is also the permanent secretary, Government House, Yenagoa, said a mini-golf lounge and an open-air relaxation sports bar built in honour of the governor will also be officially commissioned.

He said the HSD Golf and Country Club is proud of the modest but significant achievements of Governor Diri in the last one year, which made the state to experience peace and stability.

Recounting the political tension that heralded the governor’s ascension, Etonye noted that with pragmatic leadership, Diri was able to douse the tension, mobilise the state together and began the process of healing and fence-mending in Nembe and other hitherto troubled areas in the state.

While applauding the governor for running an inclusive government, the captain of the club commended him for the payment of backlog of pensions and gratuities, and the award of contract for the rehabilitation of internal roads within the state capital.

He added that Governor Diri in his drive to create speedy investment and development opportunities has begun

massive road construction in differentparts of the state such as the Yenagoa/ Oporoma road, Igbogene/AIT road,

the Ekeremor/Sagbama road, among others