The Glo-sponsored African Voices Changemakers will this week celebrate Nigerian-born dance queen, Kaffy, who has successfully showcased her dancing prowess across the globe, culminating in winning the Guinness World Record for “Longest Dance Party”.

Forty-year-old Kaffy will be joined by her Kenyan counterpart, Tileh Pacbro, and they will both delight viewers with their journey in the dancing world on the 30-minute magazine programme which comes up on CNN on DSTV Channel 401 on Saturday at 9.30 a.m. and 5 30 p.m. It will again be repeated on Sunday at 4.30 a.m.,7.30 a.m. and on Monday at 5.30 a.m.

A dancer, fitness coach, choreographer and dance instructor, Kaffy, whose full name is Kafayat Oluwatoyin Shafau, was the African Muzik Magazine Best Female Dancer of the Year 2014. Earlier, in 2006 she led her team at Imaneto Dance Company to break the Guinness Book of Record for “Longest Dance Party” after the group danced, non-stop for 55hours and 40minutes.

She will also enlighten viewers on how she has successfully used her talent to promote youth empowerment in Nigeria and her corporate philanthropy especially during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The second guest, Pacbro, was born 23 years ago. A YouTube star, he is also an artist, dancer and choreographer. He runs Dance 98, a dance academy from his base in Lavington, Kenya. Pacbro is very popular for creative videos and his recent dance video on Coronavirus is currently being used to drive home his campaign on the importance of obeying Covid-19 protocols.

The Video became an instant success, raking in hundreds of thousands of views, including stars like Cardi B on the social media within 72 hours of its release, thus taking Dance 98 to global stage.

