The vice president of Dangote Group and owner of Dansa Agro-allied Limited, Alhaji Sani Dangote, is dead.

He was a younger brother to Africa’s richest man, Alhaji Aliko Dangote.

Family sources confirmed the death to an online newspaper, saying the younger Dangote died at a US hospital on Sunday evening after a protracted illness.

Sani Dangote was a businessman with more than 30 years of experience in manufacturing, agriculture and oil services.

He was an established businessman with investments in key sectors of the economy including manufacturing, agriculture, banking, and oil services.

He also sat on the Board of several other companies including Nigerian Textile Mills Plc, Nutra Sweet Limited, Gum Arabic Limited, Dangote Textile Mills Limited, Alsan Insurance Brokers, Dan-Hydro Company Limited, Dansa Food Processing Company Limited and Dangote Farms Limited.

He was also the Deputy Chairman of the African Gum Arabic Producers Association and a two-time President of Lagos Polo Club in addition to being a professional polo player.

In recognition of his sterling leadership qualities, he was appointed as the Consul-General of the Romanian Embassy in Nigeria. He was a member of several Chambers of Commerce, and a Fellow of the Chartered Institute of Shipping of Nigeria.