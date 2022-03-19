All Africa Music Awards (AFRIMA) has commiserated with the family of the late veteran Ghanaian-American disc jockey, Rab Bakari, aka DJ Rab.

Rab drowned during the Asa Baako festival on March 6, 2022 at the Busua Beach in Ghana at the age of 57, while celebrating his country’s independence anniversary.

“The entire community at AFRIMA is deeply pained by his unfortunate demise, and will forever cherish his stellar work with our community which he impacted over the years with his work ethic and ingenious ideas,” a statement from AFRIMA said.

It said DJ Rab served at AFRIMA for five years between 2013 and 2017 as a pioneer member of its 13-man juror, in charge of the entries from Diaspora America.

The statement described DJ Rab as an Afro-sentimentalist who carried the African music industry everywhere he went.

“He was a major promoter of African music in Europe, America, and other global venues he played. He also traveled with the AFRIMA team to various countries across the continent, helping to spread the gospel of social transformation via music.

“DJ Rab was a torch blazing across the continent spotlighting its potentials, especially across the cultural and creative sectors. His deep devotion to his craft reflected boldly in his creations, especially with his radical genre-bending (hip-hop and highlife), disc jockeying, as well as artiste development,” the statement added.

