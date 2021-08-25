Nigeria’s Senior national men basketball team (D’ Tigers) coach, Mike Brown, is banking on the offensive prowess of his team as they get their Afrobasket 2021 campaign underway today against Mali in Rwanda.

Speaking in Kigali ahead of the Games, Brown said the offensive prowess of the team will play a major role in their quest to start their campaign with victory against Mali on Wednesday.

“We have to be able to shoot the ball and defend. We have to transition, run and shoot the ball from the three-point line at a high level. If we do, we will give ourselves a chance.”

With a complete set of new players at his disposal for the Afrobasket campaign, he said D’Tigers will take it one game at a time as they continue to bond and improve as a team.

“One game at a time, we have a new team. None of these guys with the exception of one, played in the Afrobasket before (Jordan Ogundiran) and he did not really play. Ibe Abu was here too (during the FIBA World Cup qualifiers) and he did not play much.”

When asked how confident he is going into the tournament as a title challenger, he said that his philosophy is to take it one game at a time.

“We are young and we will just see whether we get better anytime we get on the floor and let’s see what happens.”