After recording positive growths for three consecutive quarters, Nigeria’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) grew lower than the celebrated growth of 5.01 per cent recorded in the second quarter of 2021 by 0.98 per cent points, according to data released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

According to the official data, GDP grew by 4.03 per cent (year-on-year) in real terms in the third quarter of 2021.

This is as the Statistician-General of the Federation and head of the NBS, Mr Simon Harry explained that the negative GDP figures recorded in 2020 as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic had serious base effects on the GDP figures for quarters two and three 2021.

He made the announcement yesterday in Abuja at a media conference where he presented the third quarter GDP report.

“You will recall that the contraction of quarters two and three of 2020 has resulted in positive growth as recorded consecutively for the last three quarters of quarter four 2020 with 0.11 per cent, quarter one 2021 with 0.51 per cent and quarter two 2021 with 5.01 per cent.

“This base effects continued to quarter three of 2021 recording a growth of 4.03 per cent.”

He stated that the improvement being seen in the output growth over the last four quarters depicts a steady progress made in stemming the COVID-19 pandemic and the associated negative impact on livelihood, well-being and the economy.

He said, “Globally, many countries have witnessed an improvement in economic performances compared to 2020 when COVID-19 was endemic.

“Thus, economic recovery is a gradual process that requires consistent collective efforts to improve economic activities across the institutional sectors.

“However, in Nigeria, the prospect of full recovery is glaring provided the current trend of improved economic performance is sustained in the rest of the year and beyond.

“Output contracted by -6.10 per cent and -3.62 in Q2 and Q3 of 2020 under the COVID pandemic. The Q3 2021 growth rate was higher than the -3.62 per cent growth rate recorded in Q3 2020 by 7.65 per cent points and lower than 5.01 per cent recorded in Q2 2021 by 0.98 per cent points,” the statistician-general of the federation said.

Meanwhile, experts have expressed divergent views on the outcome of the economic report, with some doubting the credibility of the acclaimed growth while others say the growth is a welcome development.

Quarter on quarter real GDP grew at 11.07 per cent in Q3 2021 compared to Q2 2021, reflecting a higher economic activity than the preceding quarter.

During the third quarter 2021, oil contributed 7.49 per cent to GDP from 8.73 per cent contributed in third quarter 2020.

Non-oil sectors accounted for 92.51 per cent, an increase from 91.27 per cent recorded in third quarter 2020, the fastest growing activities in third quarter 2021.

The Nigerian economy has been classified broadly into the oil and non-oil sectors.

In the quarter under review, aggregate GDP stood at N45 trillion in nominal terms. This performance is higher when compared to the third quarter of 2020 which recorded aggregate GDP of N39 trillion, indicating a year-on-year nominal growth rate of 15.41 per cent.

Commenting on the GDP figures, a professor of capital market at Nasarawa State University, Uche Uwaleke, said the 4.03 per cent growth is indicative of the fact that the economy is gradually recovering from the negative economic impact of COVID-19.

Unlike in Q2 of 2021 during which the economy contracted on quarter-on-quarter basis despite a 5.01 real GDP growth rate, year-on-year this time around, the impression created by the NBS is that both in terms of year-on-year (YoY) and quarter-on-quarter (QoQ), the GDP growth rate is positive.

The former commissioner of finance said despite the perceived recovery of the economy, “all is still not well as growth may not impact food inflation significantly given that agriculture recorded a decline from previous quarter year-on-year. There is hope though since its quarter-on-quarter performance was positive at 39.83 per cent which partly explains the disinflation recorded during the third quarter of 2021,” Uwaleke said.

The chief executive officer (CEO) of Centre for the Promotion of Private Enterprise (CPPE), Dr Muda Yusuf, who said it is a welcome development that the positive growth trajectory has been sustained, said there is also the strong factor of base effect as the benchmark year was a period of recession.

He stated that “in order to accelerate the economic recovery and inclusion processes, current macro-economic challenges need to be fixed. These include the high inflationary pressure, exchange rate depreciation and liquidity issues in the forex market.”

According to Yusuf, investment climate issues also deserve urgent attention. These include the challenges of cargo clearing, port congestion, other impediments to the international trade processes, regulatory issues, policy inconsistency and security concerns around the country.

“This is however largely a reflection of the progressive normalisation of economic activities, the recovery of sectors that were earlier under lockdown and the restoration of supply chains that were disrupted at the onset of the COVID pandemic,” he said.

However, professor of economics at University of Benin, Edo State, Hasan Oikhenan said the credibility of the figures is in doubt. For instance, he said the positive growth reported by NBS cannot be said to be a reflection of the situation on ground.

Prof Oikhenan said the data need to be critically interrogated to establish their credibility.

He asked to what extent do the reported data take into account the activities in the vast informal sector of the economy.

“It is extremely difficult to reconcile the reported percentage increase in Q3 in 2021 over that of Q2, reflecting a higher level of economic activity, for example, higher level of economic activity within the context of high and rising cases of insecurity, which has literally stunted the growth of the agricultural sector, the dominant sector in the country’s GDP? That’s inconsistent.

“Increased economic activity within the context of high and rising unemployment and a manufacturing sector that is lying comatose? The facts on ground simply do not corroborate the reported data,” Oikhenan said.

ADVERTISEMENT

On the way forward, Prof. Oikhenan said Nigeria needs deep surgical operation to reposition the economy.

“Not cosmetics,” he said. “Address the raging problem of insecurity as the foremost panacea to the problems. Next, deal decisively and pragmatically with acute infrastructural deficits. Thereafter, develop a planning blueprint. In addition to these, put ethno-religious and political considerations aside,” he stated.

Based on the figures released by NBS, nominal GDP growth rate in Q3 2021 was higher relative to 3.39 per cent growth recorded in the third quarter of 2020 as well as the 14.99 per cent growth recorded in the preceding quarter. For better clarity, the Nigerian economy has been classified broadly into the oil and non-oil sectors.

The nominal GDP growth rate in Q3 2021 was higher relative to 3.39 per cent growth recorded in the third quarter of 2020 as well as the 14.99 per cent growth recorded in the preceding quarter.

Moreover, output of third quarter of 2021 was higher by N1.85 trillion compared to second quarter 2021 when aggregate real GDP was N16.69 trillion.

In terms of oil performance, an average daily oil production of 1.57 million barrels per day (mbpd) was recorded in third quarter of 2021. This shows a lower volume compared to 1.67mbpd recorded in Q3 2020 by 0.10mbpd.

Q3 2021 daily oil production also shows lower volume compared to the second quarter 2021 production volume of 1.61mbpd. This trend accounts for oil growth rate of -10.73 per cent in real terms recorded in third quarter 2021.

Non-oil sector recorded growth of 5.44 per cent in third quarter 2021 in real terms, an improvement from -2.51 per cent reported in third quarter 2020. However, growth rate of non-oil sector in second quarter 2021 performed better at 6.74 per cent.

Transportation and storage sector; financial and insurance sector; and electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply sector have shown strong growths during the third quarter of 2021.

The fastest growing activities in real terms during the third quarter 2021 GDP estimates were rail transport and pipeline (59.93 per cent); metal ore (54.92 per cent); air transport (33.31 per cent); financial Institutions (25.50 per cent); road transport (21.11 per cent); water transport (16.30 per cent) and electricity, trade (11.90 per cent) gas, steam and air conditioning supply (14.36 per cent).

In contrast, some of the slowest growing activities include oil refining (-47.83 per cent); crude petroleum and natural gas (-10.73 per cent); quarrying and other minerals (-4.20 per cent); coal mining (-4.20 per cent); fishing (-3.97 per cent) and public administration (-0.15 per cent).

Also commenting on the GDP figures, head, Retail Investment, Investment Management Group, Chapel Hill Denham, Ayodeji Ebo, noted that he expects the growth which slowed in the third quarter to further moderate in the last quarter of the year.

According to him, it will require a strong growth for the country to achieve a 2.5 or three per cent growth by the end of the year. “Looking at the growth on a year-on-year basis, Q3 was negative so there is going to be that base effect that would really impact or blow up the growth rate. There is always the caveat that seasonality affects the activity in each quarter. When you look at Q2 and Q1, real GDP was slower.

“The non-oil sector continued to sustain the gains of the reopening of the economy, the fact that there are still pockets of COVID-19 has not really impacted businesses, and business activities have been going on. That is responsible for the broader base effect that we saw.”

FG Dismisses Looming Food Crisis

Meanwhile, the minister of state for agriculture and rural development, Mustapha Baba Shehuri, has reiterated the federal government’s determination to prevent Nigeria from experiencing any food crisis in the post COVID-19 era.

In his keynote address yesterday at the 1st international potato value chains and other root crops expo holding in Jos, the Plateau State capital, Sheguri said the ministry had taken proactive measures to mitigate any adverse effect that might escalate the food crisis by rolling out/distribution of agro input palliatives across the six geo-political zones of the country.

He said several interventions on dry season farming were in the pipeline to make up for the losses suffered by farmers from the recent floods in some parts of the country.

The minister pointed out that it’s a known fact that Nigeria has comparative advantage in the production of root and tuber crops, in reality the country leads in the production of yam, cassava and sweet potatoes in Africa, presently the 7th highest producer of Irish potatoes.

He argued that with this type of initiatives, they are on course to be among the top three world producers by 2025. The ministry is also aware of the huge investment opportunities that exist within the Irish potato value chain.

The minister even though there are some challenges such as poor seed, disease infestation (late blight), inadequate storage facilities, mechanization among others that must be addressed not only at federal level but also at the state level.

Also, in his address Governor Simon Lalong who was represented by his deputy, Prof. Sonny Tyoden, said Plateau weather, which is comparable to none in the country, gives them the comparative advantage of producing 95% of solanum potato consumed in this country.

According to him, the event focusing on potato, one of the most prominent crops that Plateau State is known for at home and abroad, speaks volumes of the state’s determination to make agriculture the mainstay of their economy.