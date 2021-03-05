Former PDP chieftain and Ogun state Governor Otunba Gbenga Daniel Friday at the Abuja residence of the Yobe State Governor and Chairman APC Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee Hon Mai Mala Buni to discuss political issues after Daniel’s defection from PDP to APC.

Sources close to APC chairman, said the defection of Daniel would add political fortune for APC in the South West.

“Daniel is a grassroots politician with large followership that would improve the fortunes of APC in the south West and Nigeria.

“You remember he was the Director General of the Atiku Abubakar Presidential campaign organization in 2019, so he is a no small material and APC is proud to have this big catch” the source said.