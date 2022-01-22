A community in Chibok, Chibok local government area of Borno State has reported the abduction of over a dozen girls by gunmen suspected to be Boko Haram/ ISWAP terrorists.

The insurgents broke into the town on Thursday night after shooting in different directions.

Many civilians reportedly fled to the bush and surrounding villages when the terrorists struck at Pemi village near Chibok.

The insurgents torched not less than 20 houses, including a branch of EYN Church, a source said.

A resident who pleaded anonymity said the head of vigilantes in the community was the main target as the local guards had waged a relentless war against the insurgents in the axis.

The resident said: “It was a sad day for us in Pemi on Thursday, insurgents came in large numbers and started raining bullets in Pemi, they captured our vigilante commander and slit his throat, many houses were burnt down including EYN church.”

A member of the vigilante group who joined the local guards that engaged the insurgents in gun battle said eight of those abducted escaped but 17 girls were still in captivity.

“We are deeply worried over the missing young girls. As we speak, not less than 17 young girls are with them,” he said.

Our correspondent reports that over 100 girls among the 276 students of Chibok Girls Secondary School abducted by the terrorists in 2014 are still missing till date.

Governor Babagana Zulum recently raised concern over increasing activities of ISWAP terrorists in the southern part of the State and the core northern part.

Gunmen kidnap Bayelsa Commissioner

Gunmen were yesterday reported to have abducted the Bayelsa State commissioner for trade and investment, Hon. Federal Otokito Oparminola from his home in the Otuokpoti community of Ogbia local government area of the state.

The abduction, which occurred at about 11pm on Thursday night, has thrown the quiet riverine community into panic following claims that one of his abductors is a native of the community.

Police sources said the commissioner recognised one of the abductors as being from the same community with him.

While some claimed the abduction was over the commissioner’s attempt to finger those involved in illegal oil bunkering in the community, others said it was a case of kidnap for ransom.

Bayelsa State police command said its operatives had intensified efforts to arrest the suspects and rescue the commissioner. A statement signed by the spokesman, SP Asinim Butswat, said preliminary investigation revealed that the kidnappers stormed the residence of Otokito on January 20 at about 23: 00hours and took him away in a waiting speedboat.