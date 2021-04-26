By IGHO OYOYO

Suspected gunmen on Sunday night, again, invaded Pegi community in Kuje area council of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja, kidnapping one Mr Laide Muhammad.

Chairman of Pegi Community Development Association (PECDA), Mr. Isaac Aderibigbe, lamented that the attack on the community was becoming worrisome, as residents now live in perpetual fear.

He explained that the unknown gunmen, who adorned Army uniform, shot in the air and forcefully stopped cars on their way home, while Muhammad was whisked away in the process.

The kidnappers have demanded for a ransom of N15million for Muhammed’s release.

According to him, “I was coming back home, as I got to where the tarred road terminated and there are heap of sand, on my way to 1000 units gate, Pegi, I noticed that people were sitting on bare ground and some people were standing, this to me was a red flag, I told my passengers that, this is not right, so I put my car on reverse gear, a man came out from the bush with machete and hit the back of my car asking me to stop, I just continued backward.

“As I was reversing, I heard one of the kidnappers giving order in Hausa language, that they should not shoot becàuse if they shoot they will alert other motorists and residents.

“Unfortunately, my car entered a ditch, I had to come down and continued running toward Kuje town, where I started turning other motorists back, that was when one of the cars assisted me. We then called the Divisional Police Officer for Pegi, who came and helped us to remove the car. I am still frightened after that experience,” he narrated.

A resident of the community, who narrowly escaped from the kidnappers on his way home from work, who preferred anonymity, said that he noticed some men in Army uniform at about 9pm on Sunday, which he said was very unusual.

He explained that he was lucky to have escaped because he heard the gunmen speaking in Hausa language, threatening to strike during the day time, since most people now return home before evening.

It could be recalled that recently, a man was kidnapped by gunmen in the same community and the sum of N2million was paid as ransom before he was released.