Suspected gunmen on Sunday night, September 26, 2021 invaded Chukuku community in Kuje area council of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), kidnapping five people, including two siblings.

An eye witness who preferred to be addressed as Joshua, said that the gunmen entered the community at midnight of Sunday and shot sporadically to scare anyone around while they operated till the early hours of on Monday morning.

According to him, amongst the five people kidnapped were two male siblings, while others were taken from different homes.

“The gunmen took their time to operate, they shot endlessly throughout their operations and they were not interrupted in anyway, despite military presence around the area. The operation lasted for hours and they left the community at about 4am on Monday morning.

“We thought they were to start shooting at everybody, but they had their own mission which was to kidnap people and I guess it is for ransom. This is the first time we are experiencing this kind of thing in Chukuku village. We are no longer safe in this community,” he said.

When contacted, the FCT Police Command PRO, DSP Adeh Josephine, said the command was yet to get information about the kidnap, that the command should be given time to get information about it before communicating with the press.

It could be recalled that on September 5, 2021, a woman, Mrs Bukola Oladapo, was abducted in Pegi, Kuje area council, and the Police said a manhunt was launched with a view to get the kidnappers and rescue the victim.

Mrs Bukola Olapade, 45 year-old and her two daughters; Moyo, 17, and Glory 14 were said to have been whisked away by the unknown gunmen who broke into their house at about 1.20am in the wee hours of Sunday.

Residents had said the unknown gunmen armed with AK-47 rifles, scaled the fence of the victims’ house at a resettlement area in the community and forced the doors open.