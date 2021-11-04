Rivers State Waste Management Agency (RIWAMA), has said it will henceforth arrest and prosecute residents and traders found dumping wastes indiscriminately in any part of the state.

It also said it has set up a surveillance team to arrest and prosecute anyone found dumping wastes outside the approved hours of 6:00pm to 12:00 midnight.

RIWAMA’s sole administrator, Chief Felix Obuah, spoke yesterday during the ongoing sensitization visits to markets and other public places in Rumuekini, Alakahia and Ogbogoro communities, all in Obio/Akpor local government area of the state.

Obuah, who was represented by the director of Environmental Health/Operations, Mrs. Helen Ohaka, regretted that the continued habit of dumping refuse at unauthorized places was geared to frustrate the good efforts of the agency.

The sole administrator, however, said RIWAMA would remain resolute and not be deterred by activities of these individuals whom he described as unpatriotic traders.

He said only last month, the agency embarked on a public enlightenment and sensitization campaign against indiscriminate dumping of waste, waste management and dumping time of 6:00pm to 12midnight.

Obuah boss restated the need for all and sundry to keep the roads, markets and other public places clean and healthy at all times.