The Accountant-General of the Federation (AGF), Ahmed Idris, has condoled with the Nigerian Army and the respective families on the recent tragic demise of the former Chief of Army Staff, Lt-General Ibrahim Attahiru and other senior Army officers who died in a plane crash penultimate Friday.

He said the Federal Treasury will mourn the loss for a long time because the incidence took away fine Generals and officers that had excelled in their chosen career in the military.

Idris made the disclosure when the Commandant of the National Defence College (NDC), Rear Admiral O.B. Daji, and principal officers of the military institution paid him a visit in Abuja on Tuesday.

According to a statement by the director, Information, Press and Public Relations, OAGF, Henshaw Ogubike, the AGF admitted that the Army Generals died in the line of duty, hence he led a moment of silence in honour of the deceased Army officers.

Idris, while acknowledging that the visit of the Commandant was the first of its kind, noted that the visit will strengthen the relationship between the military and the Treasury.

He congratulated the NDC Commandant and the principal officers of the College on their appointment.

Responding to requests by the Commandant, the Accountant General of the Federation assured that the Federal Treasury will continue to support the National Defence College to resolve the issues enumerated by the Commandant.

“The Treasury will always stand for your success, we will always be there to support you. Be assured of our support and partnership as an institution so that the objectives of the National Defence College will be actualised under your leadership,” he said.

AGF Idris noted the milestones achieved by the National Defence College and applauded the institution for successfully graduating 2,447 participants, 240 of whom were international participants.

He promised to undertake a working visit to the National Defence College as well as attend its forthcoming graduation ceremony.

Speaking earlier, the Commandant of the National Defence College, Rear Admiral Daji commended the Accountant General of the Federation for the successes recorded by the Federal Treasury under his leadership.

He enumerated challenges facing the National Defence College and solicited the support of the Accountant General of the Federation to get them resolved.