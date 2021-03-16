By Nkechi Isaac, Abuja

Following the dip in the global price of crude oil, the Federal Government has been moving to diversify the economy and get other sectors to contribute significantly to the nation’s growth. One of the sectors with major potentials of contributing to nation’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) is the agricultural sector.

Unfortunately, most of the citizens engaging in agriculture are doing so on subsistent level. This type of farming cannot feed a greater percentage of the people hence the need to grow to the commercial level to contribute significantly to the economy as well as feed more people.

The move inspired a partnership between two agencies of government, the National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI) in the Presidency and the Nigeria Incentive-Based Risk Sharing System for Agricultural Lending (NIRSAL), a company solely owned by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to promote a comprehensive agricultural mechanization and agro-agribusiness value chain in order to radically transform the agricultural sector of the economy.

At the signing of a memorandum of understanding in Abuja, the executive vice chairman of NASENI, Prof. Mohammed Sani Haruna explained that NIRSAL would guarantee finance or credit and also share investment risks with entrepreneurs who are committed to the development of the agricultural sector while NASENI would concentrate on coming up with appropriate research and engineering innovations including machineries, scientific and technologies required to resolve the challenges facing mechanization and the development of the agricultural value chains.

He said the Nigerian farmers and those involved in agri-business were the primary beneficiaries of the scheme.

Haruna disclosed that NASENI and NIRSAL had been working together before now through the agency’s partnership with another private company, Machine Equipment Corporation of Africa (MECA) which had led to the successful implementation of pilot phase of the National Tractor Recovery and Refurbishment Programme, adding based on the successful implementation of the pilot progamme in Niger State since 2018, NASENI desired to strengthen its relationship with NIRSAL through the signing of the MoU.

Saying the focus of the collaboration which according to him, are the production of solar-powered irrigation systems, research and development into renewable energy systems, production of component parts and agricultural machineries that support agriculture practices and farming, and enhanced food security amongst other strategic needs, Haruna said the venture was in line with President Muhammadu Buhari’s directive to NASENI to deploy all refurbished tractors to states for mechanized farming and development of agro value chain in the country.

“NIRSAL’s roles in the successful implementation of this programme and presidential directive cannot be overemphasized since NIRSAL is the only agency of the government purposely set up for de-risking agricultural lending,” he added.

Earlier in his remarks, the managing director of NIRSAL, Mr Aliyu Abdulhameed, said NIRSAL had realized that for sustainable growth and development to be achieved in the agricultural sector, key collaborations and partnerships were required to deliver targeted interventions in the sector, adding “therefore in continuation of delivery on our mandate of providing end-to-end solutions aimed at fixing breakages along the agricultural value chains (AVC) in Nigeria, we at NIRSAL Plc are glad to partner with NASENI to ensure that there are sustainable fixes to identify challenges facing the agribusiness sector in Nigeria”.

He said the collaboration would go a long way in maximizing the agricultural potentials of the country, thereby contributing to the achievement of food security, including economic growth, diversification and employment generation.

According to him, many of the technologies developed for agriculture have inherent challenges which result in inability to commercialize and sustain them, noting that the ongoing partnership between NIRSAL and NASENI was aimed at addressing those factors especially through two key schemes: NIRSAL-NASENI Comprehensive Tractor Recovery Scheme and the NIRSAL Climate Modular Geo-Cooperative-Based Irrigation System for Smallholder Farmers.

“Other challenges where the collaboration will address include: the technological capacity of NASENI in the area of solar modules production which therefore forms a critical backbone in the provision of off-grid energy to power modular irrigation and agro-processing clusters that are domiciled within NIRSAL agro geo-cooperative clusters. Beyond the above, NIRSAL Plc will rely on NASENI to create innovative agricultural, technical and engineering solutions that are adaptable to various needs for optimized production across agricultural value chain”, he further explained.

Abdulhameed pointed out that NIRSAL in order to support the partnership would provide 75 per cent credit risk guarantee to banks and investors for the scale up phase of the programme after the NCIS proof of concept phase has demonstrated technical and economic viability, provide project monitoring and remediation services to NASENI for the scheme and projects arising from the collaboration as well as provide technical assistance, capacity building and advisory services to NASENI or relevant stakeholders for the programme amongst other supports.

He said better days lay ahead for Nigerian farmers and those who engaged in related agriculture practices or agri-business.