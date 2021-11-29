Nigeria’s agricultural firm, Agrichainx Innovative Technologies Limited, has reinstated its commitment to improving the quality of agricultural production in Nigeria through the application of modern technologies, access to finance and tools.

The chief executive officer of Agrichainx Innovative Technologies Limited, Dr Dodfrey Otoaye, made the commitment at the weekend at the Agrichainx 2021 Conference Awards in Abuja.

Otoaye said the company chose the conference theme: “Repositioning Agriculture Through Blockchain Technology In Africa” is in line with the company’s vision of connecting farmers to market, access to finance, tools and chemicals.

He said over the years, they have grouped farmers into cooperatives in Nigeria and 15 African countries, fund them and after harvesting, help them to sell their produce to processing companies and other users.

He said farmers have been assisted with good seedlings to make them get good harvests.

“We are using technologies to help farmers to be efficient using four vital technologies: AI, Internet of Things, Big Data and Blockchain.

With these technologies, it reduces a lot of challenges farmers faced on their farms,” he said

Otoaye stated that Agrichainx is providing a window of employment for youths all over the country by training them to work as extension workers to farmers who need to be educated on soil texture and the application of farm inputs.

Also speaking on the sideline of the conference, the national head of partnership and external relations of Agrichainx, Peace Nwanyioma, said women farmers have benefited from the cooperatives formed by Agrichainx, stressing that all women need to do is farm and worry less about market, “we bring buyers for their produces”.

Silicon Valley investor, Mrs Amina Ajayi, said the use of technology in agriculture is changing the narrative of farming. She urged youths to shun violence and go into agriculture which is the next gold mine in the country.

Speaking at the event, Agrichainx ambassador, King Tonto Dikeh, a farmer, admonished Nigerian youths to take into farming as her five years sojourn in livestock farming has been profitable.