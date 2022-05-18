Minister of finance, Hajiya Zainab Ahmed has called for prudent management of public funds through the financial management reforms that are being developed and coordinated by the office of the Accountant General of the Federation.

She made the call at the opening ceremony of the 3rd retreat for Internal Auditors in Finance Reforms in Kano, yesterday.

The minister, who was represented by a permanent secretary, special duties in the ministry, Ahmed Shinkafi, said the call was necessary in view of the dwindling revenue profiles of the country and the attendant challenges on the cash flow.

“Indeed, these challenges call for prudent management of what is available through the financial management reforms as being developed and coordinated by the office of the AGF.

“Therefore, we must all device better, more effective and robust administrative mechanisms that will eliminate waste and corrupt tendencies by using effective re-forms,” she said.

She said the retreat would provide an opportunity for the presentation of papers on many topical issues which are intellectually nourishing and challenging.

She commended the Kano State government for hosting the retreat and for extending the usual courtesies to the participants.

In his remarks, Governor Abdullahi Ganduje, who was represented by the commissioner for finance, Shehu NaAllah, said Kano was the first state to establish a full-fledged anti-corruption agency that was given full mandate to operate.

According to him, the state government had ensured prompt payment of salaries as well as other entitlements to the civil servants in the state.