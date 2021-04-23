By ISAIAH BENJAMIN, Kaduna

Super Eagles captain, Ahmed Musa, has donated N2million for the construction of a mosque at the premises of Army Day Secondary School, Bukavu Barracks in Kano, Kano State.

Musa, who made a sensational return to Kano Pillars FC after signing a deal until the end of the 2020/21 Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) season, made the donation when he visited the school on Thursday after a training session with his new club, Kano Pillars.

He also promised to provide furniture to some classes to help address the challenges faced by the school.

Addressing the students of the school, the former CSKA Moscow and Leicester of England striker charged them to remain focused in their studies to be able to succeed in life.

He urged the students to shun all forms of drug abuse and other social vices, saying it will not be of economic importance to them.

He reiterated his determination to support any move that would promote Islamic and Western education.

The Eagles captain expressed appreciation for the commitment of the teachers in the school in providing quality education to the students and urged them to sustain the tempo.

In his response, the director of the school, Alhaji Yusuf Saidu, thanked the football star for the visit and wished him Allah’s guidance in his caree