An Ikot Ekpene High Court in Akwa Ibom State, on Friday, sentenced two Police officers and three others to death, for kidnapping an Uyo-based cattle dealer, Alhaji Muhammad Barkindo.

The condemned culprits include Corporal Friday Udo, a native of Ikot Inyang and Corporal Saturday Okorie of Ikot Etenge, both from Oruk Anam local Council of Akwa Ibom and who have since been dismissed from the Nigeria Police Force.

Also condemned by Justice Eno Isangesughi were Walter Jack Udo, a native of Iwok Nsit in Nsit Atai, Udo Moses Akpaetuk of Ikot Ada Idem, Ibiono Ibom and Udo Okon Etim from Ikot Asua in Nsit Atai whose house was used as custody of the victim, while demanding one N100m ransom.

The judgement laid to rest the 10-year trial of the eight-man gang who was also linked to the kidnap of a medical expert at the University of Uyo, Dr. Ini Enang in August, 2011, a case which the Court discharged and acquitted the accused for want of evidence.

The three other accused died in the course of their trial and their names were struck out by the court.

In her judgment, Isangedighi held that the prosecution has proved its case beyond reasonable doubt and found the accused persons guilty of conspiracy and kidnapping of Barkindo, an offense punishable by death in section 1 subsection 2 of the State Internal Security and Enforcement Law 2009.

Justice Isangedighi prayed God to have mercy upon the souls of the condemned kidnappers.

