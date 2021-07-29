In her bid to consolidate on the prevailing peace, growth and Industrial development currently prevailing in Akwa Ibom State, the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, on Wednesday officially inaugurated the “Peace Maintenance Movement”, a grassroot mobilisation movement geared towards preparing the State for a future that will guarantee Peace, Prosperity and Sustenance.

The group is also aimed at consolidating on the gains made by the current administration in the State.

Addressing the gathering, Director General, DG, of PMM and National Legal Adviser of the PDP, Hon Barr Emmanuel Enoidem said the group which will be officially known as “Peace Maintenance Movement” will have as her official slogan, “That Same God”

Wednesday’s Inauguration which marked the commencement of the Chapter Inauguration witnesses the inauguration of Ikono and Ini Local Government Areas Chapters of PMM.

Barr Enoidem while inaugurating the Ikono Chapter of PMM at the Council Secretariat, Ibiaku Ntok Okpo, said the formation of PMM became necessary given the need to consolidate on the achievements recorded by the Governor Udom Emmanuel led administration in the State. He thanked the people of Ikono/Ini Federal Constituency for their steadfastness with the PDP, and sued for their continuous support going forward, assuring of better times ahead.

The PMM DG tasked the leadership of the movement in the federal Constituency to set up structures at the ward level. Sir. Victor Etefia, Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Petroleum Matters, was elected as the Ikono Chapter Coordinator of PMM, while a former Local Government Chairman, Hon Itoro Columba, is the Secretary.

The PDP National Legal Adviser also inaugurated the Ini Chapter of PMM at the Council Secretariat, Odoro Ikpe where Commissioner for Agriculture and Dean of Commissioners, Dr. Glory Edet was inaugurated as the Local Government Coordinator while the Chief Whip of the Akwa Ibom State House of Assembly and Member representing Ini State Constituency, Rt. Hon. Emmanuel Ekpenyong is the secretary.

Giving their acceptance speeches, the PMM Coordinators and Secretary in Ikono and Ini, Sir. Victor Etefia and Dr. Glory Edet, and Hon Itoro Columba and Rt. Hon. Emmanuel Ekpenyong, thanked Governor Udom Emmanuel and PMM DG, Barr. Enoidem for the confidence reposed in them, pledging their loyalty and commitment towards the actualization of the core mandate and objective of movement in the Federal Constituency in particular and the State in general.

The event was witnessed by the Speaker, Akwa Ibom State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Aniekan Bassey who led other members of the State House of Assembly, members of the State Executive Council, Chairmen and members of Boards, Aides to the Governor and Political stalwarts from all over the State.