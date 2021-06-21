AIICO Insurance Plc has launched its new corporate website and e-business portal.

This, it said, was part of its commitment to providing superior and remarkable experience for both its customers and the public.

Besides providing information about the company, its products and services, it is strategically positioned as a digital marketing ecosystem where the user’s journey from awareness to purchase and post-purchase experience is now easy and seamless.

“Our obsession for superior customer experience is the key driver for the development of the new website. We restructured the layout to make navigation a whole lot easier. The contents are now simpler and more relatable. Also, we considered speed and responsiveness to different users’ devices, guaranteeing a uniform experience at all times,” stated, Head, Shared Services, Mr. Olusanjo Shodimu.

According to MD/CEO, Mr. Babatunde Fajemirokun, “our new website is our way of refreshing the minds of our audience on our brand values, while keeping value to our customers and other stakeholders in mind.”

He stated further that the insurer is in touch with the realities of the rapid developments in the digital space vis-à-vis customer expectations and now, the firm is uniquely positioned to keep meeting and surpassing these expectations.

“One key feature on our new website and the e-business portal is security. We have put measures in place to guarantee safe transactions at all times. We invite existing and prospective customers to do business with us without worries,” he pointed out.

Reporting claims is now easier with the prominent claims button at the top menu, giving opportunity to its Customers to initiate a claims process easily.