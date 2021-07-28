Members of the cabin crew of the Accra-Lagos Air Peace flight were on July 17, 2021 applauded for thwarting an alleged onboard theft by one Eze Kelvin.

Consequently, Kelvin, according to the spokesperson of the airline, Stanley Olisa, has been blacklisted from flying any Air Peace aircraft because of his habitual inflight stealing.

Olisa, who said Kelvin was about to steal a considerable amount of money belonging to Engr Adedeji Adeniyi, the Managing Director of Toptech Engineering Limited, disclosed that the Air Peace crew that thwarted the alleged theft has been recognised with five Awards of Excellence by the Management of the engineering company.

The awardees are, Captain Otobo Ogheneochuko (Pilot-in-Command); Flight Officer Phina Uzama-Okpalaeke; Olufemi Basanya, Lead Crew; and Amira Nwagui (Cabin Executive). A separate Award of Excellence was also bestowed on Air Peace airline.

According to Olisa, “our crew noticed Kelvin taking an envelope of money from Adeniyi’s laptop bag in the overhead cabin. Aware of the his antecedents, our crew subtly questioned him about the ownership of the bag, which he claimed was his. But when Adeniyi returned from the lavatory, it was confirmed that the bag belongs to him. Adeniyi later disclosed that the envelope had a significant sum, which was still intact when Kelvin returned the envelope,” Olisa explained.

Olisa stated that the incident was immediately reported to the Airport security officials who were said to be handling the matter.