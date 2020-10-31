By Kelvin Alohan |

The Jamaican High Commission in Nigeria, Nigerians Travel Too and Air Peace has entered into a tripartite agreement that would see the nation commence direct flight operation from Lagos to Jamaica this December.

A statement by the Jamaican High Commissioner to Nigeria, Esmond Reid, made available to journalists in Abuja, said the flights are in celebration of 50 years of diplomatic relations between Nigeria and Jamaica, noting both countries have worked hard to promote culture, education, industrial and economic development, at different levels.

“The direct flights are a historic and unique opportunity, as part of our 50th anniversary celebrations to reconnect with family and friends from Nigeria, Jamaica, the Caribbean and other parts of the world in a world class tourist destination,” it said.

The statement said it is also a reflection of the creative fusion of the Nigerian and Jamaican history and culture, which both partners have dubbed the Nai-Jamaica Project, adding a dedicated website www.nai-jamaica.com has been launched to showcase the range of travel and business opportunities available.

According to the statement, the first flight will leave Lagos on December 21 and return on December 28, 2020, while the second rotation will take place from December 30 to January 6, 2021, adding each flight will last for just over 11 hours and relieves travellers of the stress of securing transit visas via Europe or the US, and the uncertainties associated with multiple connections.