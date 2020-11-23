ADVERTISEMENT

By Olawale Ayeni, Abuja

Defending champions, Air Warriors on Sunday recorded 100 percent finish to emerge champions in both male and female categories of the 2020 Abuja City Basketball League after winning all their matches.

The teams defeated last year’s finalists, Gboko City Chiefs 48-47 and 48-23 in both men and women finals decided at the Area 10 Old Parade ground basketball court respectively to retain the two titles.

Hot Coal Basketball Club finished third in the men category, while TNT Beauties won the Women event bronze medals.

The Air Warrior duo, Godwin David and Murjanatu Musa were voted as the Most Valuable Players (MVP) of the tournament for male and female categories respectively.

Speaking after the games, Chairman/CEO of Air Warriors, Abduldumajeed Solademi, commended the organisers and the players, saying the victories will spur the teams to impressive performance at the start of the 2020/2021 Basketball League season.

“I want to commend the organisers of the league for organizing a well contested league this season.

“Our players also have sent the right signal to other teams ahead of the commencement of the national league. I want to assure Nigerians that we will do our best to retain the national league title and also win the men’s league title.”

“We have the talents that can deliver at any level if called upon. We just want corporate organizations and individuals to support the team through sponsorship,” he said.

Tournament’s Best Five (Male)

Best Center – Samson Martins (Safety Knights)

Best Power Forward – Emmanuel James (City Chiefs)

Best Small Forward – Kingsley (Hot Coal)

Best shooting Guard – Emmanuel Davidson (Air Warriors)

Best Point Guard – Michael (Big Man Factory)

Tournament’s Best Five (Female)

Best Center – Ikhidi Tena (TNT Beauties)

Best Power Forward – Murjanatu Musa (Air Warriors Babes)

Best Small forward – Abaiyama Victoria (Titans Angels)

Best Shooting Guard – Gbihi Cynthia (City Sparks)

Agba Agatha ( City Sparks)