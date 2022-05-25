A return ticket onboard a commercial aircraft in Nigeria now sells for between N105,000 to N110,000, LEADERSHIP can report.

Also, Jet-A1, also known as, aviation fuel now sell for N680 per litre according to airline operators.

Recall that airline operators have said that the steady and astronomical hike in the price of JetA1 has made operating cost of airlines moved from global average of about 40 per cent to 95 per cent.

But, LEADERSHIP visits to the website of the major airlines, Arik, Air Peace, Aero, Azman, Ibom and Dana Air, yesterday showed that an economy seat onboard a commercial aircraft now cost N110,000.

For instance, while a return ticket, Lagos to Abuja cost N110,000 on Ibom Air, it cost N104,000 on Dana Air and N100,500 on Arik Air.

Abuja to Sokoto cost N105,000 on Aero Contractor, Kaduna to Abuja, N100,000 on Azman and N105, 000 on Air Peace.

Also, a first class seat cost between N160,000 to N180,000 on the major airlines and stakeholders have attributed the sharp increase to high operating cost especially,Jet A1, which has been going up due to the Russia-Ukraine crisis.

However, the president, Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association of Nigeria (AOPAN), Alexander Nwuba, said there will be increment in the current airfare to meet current market realities.

According to him, those who can afford the ticket price will fly while others who can’t, will make use of the alternative mode of transportation to get to their desired destinations.

According to him, when airfare normalises, those who were using other mode of transportation will return to the airport for air transportation.

Nwuba, a former chief executive officer, Associated Airlines, further stated that aviation is the life wire of the nation’s economy, hence, short term solutions shouldn’t be found to challenges facing it, but rather long term solutions.

He said, “We need to find solutions to the crisis rocking the sector. Is it not possible we raise fare and others that cannot afford to fly goes by other means of transportation.”

“FG should allow Airlines to charge economic rates for air travel in Nigeria. Anyone that can afford to pay the economic rate should do so. Those who cannot afford the new rates should travel by road. Nigeria must not be turned to a Socialist Republic. We cannot afford to deploy tax payers funds for the travel of the rich. It will amount to a grave injustice to do so.”

“Airlines have seen economic reality, they understand consumer inelasticity, if fares move beyond certain numbers, passengers will disappear to other modes, so they lose, insecurity in other modes have always supported the industry, but, there’s a limit.

According to Nwuba, airlines operators know government won’t subsidise Jet-A1, as well, cannot import fuel cheaper than marketers and globally, fuel prices have gone up, hence, the industry is in trouble

His words, “Airlines need a reality pill, the market has changed on the basis of economic reality, Air travel is now a super premium product and oversupply will kill the industry, we have to feel sorry for the industry, these are tough times and the capital to ride it out is not available, but, the industry must reset.”

Also speaking, the secretary general, Aviation Round Table Initiative (ARTI), Capt. John Ojikutu (rtd), supported the increase in price to meet the current reality of aviation fuel.

According to him, for how long will the government be subsidising private business and enterprises with public funds, saying if they want to remain in commercial aviation business, all they need to do is to increase fares.

He continued, “ Long before now I have repeatedly said that the air fares of about $50 or $60 at N550/$ rate, what our airlines are charging now for an average distance do not make economic sense when fuel is being imported and if about 30 years ago they were charging $100 at N40 /$ when fuel was being refined in Nigeria.”

“Our airlines are being spoon-fed, almost every time we have internal economic crisis. For instance, in 2007, government agencies got intervention funds because of airlines recurring debts, in 2010, airlines got intervention funds because of recurring debts to banks, in 2020, airlines got intervention funds because of COVID-19.

“If they have credible business plans, they would have known that the fuel prices have not been stable in more than five years. It has moved from N170 to N200, N300, N500 and now N700 even when the fuel marketers were getting subsidies from government. All they need to do is to increase fares if they want to remain in commercial aviation business except they want to provide humanitarian services otherwise they should take a walk out to the rice farm,” he concluded.