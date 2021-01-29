Airtel Nigeria has paid the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) N71.611billion ($189 million) being licence renewal fees for spectrum in the 900MHz and 1800MHz bands.

A statement by Airtel Africa, yesterday, stated that the application for the spectrum bands renewal for its Nigerian subsidiary, Airtel Networks Limited, has been approved by the NCC.

These spectrum licences are otherwise due to expire on November 30 2021. Following the application, the NCC subsequently offered Airtel Nigeria the opportunity to renew its spectrum licences in the 900MHz and 1800MHz bands for a period of 10 years with effect from 1 December 2021 until 30 November 2031, which Airtel Nigeria has accepted.

Chief executive officer, Airtel Africa, Raghunath Mandava said, “I am pleased to announce that our application in Nigeria to renew our spectrum licences in the 900MHz and 1800MHz bands for a ten-year period has been approved by the NCC.

“This is our largest market and we remain focused on bridging the digital divide and expanding our broadband capability in the country. On behalf of Airtel Nigeria and the Group, I would like to thank both the government of Nigeria and the NCC for their cooperation and support in this important process,” he added.