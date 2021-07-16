Airtel Nigeria has renewed its mobile operating licence for another 10 years, promising to build inclusive communities as part of its corporate social investments.

Speaking in Lagos during the media launch of ‘Airtel Touching Lives 6’, chief executive officer, Airtel Nigeria, Segun Ogunsanya, said the company is committed to empowering and uplifting vulnerable people, building communities and creating value for all its stakeholders.

Announcing the sixth edition of its flagship CSR intervention, ‘Airtel Touching Lives 6’, he said a strong sense of purpose is driving Airtel Nigeria’s relentless focus on sustainable initiatives that can positively impact the various communities where it operates in.

According to him, “In 2001, Airtel procured its operating license in Nigeria and in 2021 it has renewed the same operating license for another 10-year-period. While it is possible to procure and renew an operating license, you can only earn a social license.

“A social license is the love, loyalty, friendship and affection you get from the communities where you operate as well as from your different stakeholders. While Airtel has renewed its operating license to provide telecommunications services, it is committed to its purpose of empowering and uplifting people and making a positive and lasting impact in the lives of its stakeholders, thereby earning its social licence.

“To realise this vision, the Airtel Touching Lives initiative was created to offer relief and hope to the underprivileged and downtrodden and also inspire the strong and the wealthy to support the vulnerable and the poor.”