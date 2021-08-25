As the countdown begins for the prestigious Aisha Buhari Invitational Tournament, we list four key Super Falcons players to watch out for: Asisat Oshoala, Onome Ebi, Rita Chikwelu and Rasheedat Ajibade

Asisat Oshoala is the reigning African Woman Player of the Year. She is a toast of all fans in African football. A role model in football for the upcoming players, her eyes for goal remains ever-sharp, no wonder she is playing in one of the biggest teams in the world, FC Barcelona. The former FC Robo Queens of Lagos goal-poacher will be the chief tormentor of the opponents’ defence when the Aisha Buhari Invitational Tournament gets underway in a few weeks.

Onome Ebi is the oldest player in the team as well as the most capped player in the present Super Falcons’ squad. Her wealth of experience in the defence-line can never go unnoticed; she is a trojan in the defence with fabulous qualities such as aerial power and timing in tackling. Game-reading ability is her greatest strength. Above all, she is a leader on and off the field of play.

Rita Chikwelu is another Nigerian professional who plays for Spanish club, Madrid CFF. She previously played for Umea IK and Kristianstads DFF. A midfield general, combative in the middle of the park with amazing skills, full of strength, Rita’s sense of creativity in the middle of the park is renowned.

Rasheedat Ajibade is a product of FC Robo Queens who passed through the junior category before she finally graduated to the Super Falcons. She shone brightly for the Flamingos and Falconets. She is versatile, can play as a central striker as well as from the wings. Her versatility brought about the meteoric rise in her career as a professional footballer. She is definitely one of the star players to watch out for in the Aisha Buhari Invitational Tournament.