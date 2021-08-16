The CEO of Monimichelle Group, Ebi Egbe, has declared that he is constructing playing pitches at the Onikan and Agege Stadiums that would outlive the Aisha Buhari International Invitational Tournament scheduled to hold next month in Lagos.

Egbe said what his outfit is constructing are pitches that would remain solid even in the next two decades.

What we are constructing are world class hybrid synthetic pitches with 100 percent foot stability, very similar to 100 percent properly installed natural grass pitch and perfect ball movement with zero undulation and no overheating,” Egbe stated.

According to him, what Nigeria needs are not tournament pitches that would go bad after being used for the particular tournament for which it was constructed.

“I m a Nigerian and I know what the country needs for our football to grow. I am in this industry to first of all raise the bar when it comes to our infrastructure. The job I am doing right now is one which Lagos would enjoy even in the next 20 years once the pitches are properly maintained and with the right traffic on it. Lagos has hosted several tournaments in the past and we always start talking about a good playing turf when the opportunity to host another tournament presents itself. That is going to end with what we are doing at Agege and Onikan,” Egbe said.

The Bayelsa State born football buff thanked Gov Sanwo-Olu for giving him the opportunity to give Monimichelle touch to the sports facilities in Lagos, even as he added that he is going to give Lagos the very best as the Centre of Excellence.