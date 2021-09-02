The Local Organizing Committee (LOC) for the Aisha Buhari Invitational Women’s Football Tournament have underscored the essence and sublime potentials of the championship, saying it will transform the life of the girl-child and bolster Nigeria’s image.

The Barrister Seyi Akinwunmi-led committee made these known at the offices of the Wife of Vice President, Mrs Dolapo Osinbajo; minister of youth and sports development, Sunday Dare and his women affairs counterpart, Dame Pauline Tallen.

“The President of the NFF, Mr Amaju Pinnick, came up with this idea as a way of celebrating 30 years of Nigeria women football going on the international plane. However, we now see it as the opportunity to bring to the fore the hurdles and obstacles facing women and the girl-child, and in doing so, make policy makers to focus on and tackle them.

“We are also not unaware that a successful tournament will impact positively on the future of women football in Nigeria, and the image of our country as well. We are also looking to use this tournament to project the works of our First Lady in the area of improving the lot of women and the girl-child, and at the end support the Foundation in our own small way,” Akinwunmi said.

Director of organisation and chairman of the Nigeria Women Football League, Ms Aisha Falode, emphasized on the impact that positive conversations and narratives generated by a successful tournament can have on the girl-child and the Nigeria nation, saying that football can accomplish the cornerstones of the Future Assured Programme.

“The key aspects of the Future Assured Programme are health, education and economic empowerment, and playing football can empower the girl-child health-wise, academically and economically. This tournament can build an awesome women’s football industry in this country that the girl-child and women can key into and forget all social vices and impediments.”