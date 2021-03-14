By Anayo Onukwugha, Port Harcourt

Wife of the President, Hajia Aisha Buhari and former President Goodluck Jonathan, have described late oil Mogul, High Chief Olu Benson Lulu-Briggs, as a man who impacted positively on the society.

The duo spoke at Abonnema in Akuku-Toru local government area of Rivers State, during the funeral service of Lulu-Briggs, who died in December 2018 at the age of 88.

Dignitaries at the funeral service were Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, his deputy, Dr. Ipalibo Harry-Banigo, former First Lady, Dame Patience Jonathan, the Minister of State for Petroleum, Chief Timipre Sylva, his Mines and Steel counterpart, Dr. Uche Ogar, the retired Catholic Bishop of Abuja, Most Rev. John Onaiyekan and

Others were Nigeria’s Envoy to Jamaica, Ambassador Maureen Tamuno, former Cross Rivers State Governor, Mr. Donald Duke, former Rivers State Governor, Sir Celestine Omehia, wife of former Bayelsa State Governor, Mrs Magareth Alamiesieya and former Chairman of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Senator Bassey Ewa Henshaw, former Managing Director, NDDC, Chief Timi Alaibe.

In her speech, the President’s wife, who was represented by Mrs Alayingi Sylva, the wife of the Minister of Petroleum, said the late Lulu-Briggs was well known to Nigerians for his proficiency in the oil and gas industry.

Also speaking, former President Goodluck Jonathan, described the news of the death of Lulu-Briggs as a very sad moment, pointing out that the late Kalahari Chief was a very sophisticated man.

Jonathan said: “It is a very sad moment for us;we find it very difficult to get the word to express myself when talking about Chief OB Lulu-Briggs. I knew him very well from 2007 when I got into national politics. He helped me in several ways in the political process.

“I was said when I got the news that we have lost him. OB Lulu-Briggs was a very sophisticated man. He started from a very humble begining but he became very successful. That is the key in life, not how you started life but how you end life that matters most.”

In his sermon, the Supervising Pastor in-charge of Akwa Ibom, Bayelsa, Cross River and Rivers States in the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Belemina Ibunge, admonished Christians not to forget their purpose in life.

Obunge stated that Christians need to live a life that shows that they are children of God, who are lights that shine in darkness, adding that Christians need to ask theirselves if the legacies they are leaving would be good legacies.