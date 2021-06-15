First Lady, Aisha Buhari, has urged wives of service chiefs and the inspector-general of police to always support their spouses to accomplish their duties to the nation.

Mrs Buhari made the appeal yesterday when she received the spouses of service chiefs on a familiarisation visit to her at the State House, Abuja.

She said that rendering such support would help to boost their husbands’ morale and strengthened their commitment to the fight against crime in Nigeria.

The first lady also appealed to relevant authorities to ensure massive recruitment of security personnel to boost the manpower of the security forces in the country.

While commending the efforts of the federal government in the prompt payment of the benefits of slain security personnel, the first lady urged the authorities to sustain the tempo.

Responding, Mrs Vickie Irabor, the president, Defence and Police Officers’ Wives Association (DEPOWA), pledged their support and commitment to the first lady in her quest to providing services to the less privileged in the society. (NAN)