Officials of the Bayelsa State Football Association(BSFA) have continue to bask in the victories recorded by the two football teams, Bayelsa Queens and Bayelsa United ,during the ingoing 2020/2021 Aiteo Cup final tickets against their rivals.

While Bayelsa State Football Association, Mr. Nwankwe Diseye attributed the performance of the Bayelsa Queens to their dodged spirit, he described the performance of the male counterpart Bayelsa United to professionalism urging them to return to Bayelsa state with the trophy.

The Chairman of the Board of Bayelsa Queens FC Pastor Robin Apreala has expressed joy over the team victory over Pelicans Stars of Calabar in the Female Aiteo Cup round of Sixteen match played at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium,Enugu.

Mr Robin Apreala particularly praised the high level of professionalism and determination the girls showed even when the venue was switched from Abakaliki, Ebonyi state to Enugu at such short notice.

Apreala also thanked the Governor Douye Diri led Prosperity government and Commissioner for Youth and Sports Dr Daniel Igali for the massive support given to the team as they continue their quest for the Female Aiteo Cup.

Diseye , in a statement made available to newsmen in Yenagoa, noted that the Bayelsa Queens scintillating performance so far in Aiteo Cup when the Yenagoa based side dispatched Pelican Stars of Calabar 4-0 and Delta Queens, has further demonstrated that Bayelsa Queens are the worthy champions of the Nigeria Women Premier League.

According to Mr. Nwankwe, Bayelsans have never doubted their commitment and patriotism in making the State proud when it comes to women football in the country, urging them not to relent until they achieve victory.

He also charges them to see their superlative performance since the commencement of the tournament beyond just scoring goals and winning matches, but their contribution towards putting the State at the global football map.