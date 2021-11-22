AITEO Eastern Exploration and Production has said it is seeking foreign technical expertise to halt the ongoing oil leak at an oilfield it operates in the Nembe Creek, Bayelsa State, which started since November 5, 2021.

This coming on the heels of a reaction by Governor Douye Diri of Bayelsa State, who lamented the pace of response and inability of the oil firm to halt the leak after more than two weeks and continued pollution of Nembe creeks and farmlands.

Diri had warned the oil firm to be ready for the consequences of neglecting the spill.

According to spokesman of the company, Ndiana Matthew, Aiteo had initiated a process to first kill the well and stop the leak and then focus on the clean-up.

The Oil firm which is in joint venture with the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC on Oil Mining Lease (OML) 29 on Friday, 5 November 2021, reported a hydrocarbon well head leak in its Santa Barbara, Southwest field, in Nembe Local Government Area of Bayelsa State.

The well is a non-producing since Aiteo’s acquisition in 2015, and predominantly dormant, having been securely isolated since then.

Though, an accurate cause of the leak has not been ascertained as both priority and attention has been focused on containing the consequences of this most undesirable and unforeseen incident.

However, since the occurrence, Aiteo has activated an elaborate and extensive spillage containment response in the internationally prescribed manner. Though spills of this nature are not uncommon to the oil and gas industry, their resolution requires expert skill and equipment that are not routinely or readily available.

Matthew said that aside urgent possible technical responses to contain the leak, Aiteo has sought, become involved with and is now in active collaboration with Clean Nigeria Associates (CNA) that have since mobilized to site, in addition to Aiteo internal resources to reinforce containment and recovery efforts.

The CNA is the industry non-profit umbrella body with expertise and resource to contain spills of this nature. In the meantime however, the area has been cordoned off and CNA is mobilizing additional resources to strengthen the containment effort.

He also reported that a well killing assessment site visit has been carried out to evaluate the assets and earmark the resources required to bring the effusion under control.

The required apparatus including heavy duty and specialist equipment are presently being mobilized, locally and internationally, on a fast-track basis, to bring the well under control.

In addition, he said Aiteo has on-boarded the involvement of the renowned, Boots & Coots, arguably the leading well control company in the world, working with a local resource.

ADVERTISEMENT

Upon this intervention and conclusion, it is expected that the persistence of the leak alongside its functional consequences will be abated and significantly diminished.

Aiteo senior personnel have also visited the affected communities and made available, for the use of the communities, relief materials aimed at ameliorating the direct consequences of the incident.

The communities visited include Opu-Nembe Kingdom, where the Aiteo delegation was received by the King His Royal Majesty, Dr. Biobelemoye Josiah Ogbodo VIII, his council of chiefs and all sections of the society.

He noted in his remarks that “We are happy that Aiteo has initiated this visit to support the community at this time and urge them to continue to work with us as partners in progress on its corporate goals in the community.”