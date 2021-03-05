By ADEBIYI ADEDAPO |

Constitutional lawyer and human rights activist, Dr Kayode Ajulo, has thrown his weight behind the attorney general of the federation (AGF) and minister of justice, Abubakar Malami on his position that Presidential Advisory Committee Against Corruption (PACAC) is illegal.

Ajulo who said this in a statement noted that the constitution of PACAC was unconstitutional, adding that such action was an attempt to impede the work of anti-graft agencies saddled with the fight against corruption.

According to him, there is no way sentiments can take the place of law no matter how idealistic it is.

“You cannot rule against the law, so you cannot rule with people’s whims and caprices by setting up an unknown body to the law in the quest of wanting to fight corruption.” He also contends that violation of the law itself is corruption.

He said any action taken by the president before constituting PACAC must have followed the law, adding that the president could not have fought corruption with an adhoc committee like PACAC.

According to him, setting up another body without the requisite law is null and void and such action in itself is a ground for corruption.

He however called for the immediate disbandment of PACAC, while challenging the body to name what it had achieved since it was set up five years ago.