Ondo State governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, has approved the appointment of Chief Adetunji Adeleye, the State Security Network (Amotekun Corps), as his special adviser on Security Matters.

Akeredolu, in a statement by his chief press secretary, Richard Olatunde, noted that the appointment takes immediate effect.

According to Akeredolu, Adeleye will, however, continue to function as the commander of the Amotekun Corps.

He said, “The appointment is part of the efforts of the governor to further strengthen the security arrangement and improve the working relationship between government and security agencies in the state.

While congratulating the new appointee, Governor Akeredolu charged him to double efforts in the fight against crime and criminals in the state.

Reacting, however, the Publicity Secretary of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Ondo State, Kennedy Ikantu Peretei, described it as another wrong step taken by the governor.

Peretei, who said the decision of Governor Akeredolu to appoint his kinsman was another step in the wrong direction, noted that the ‘’appointment is like when the president is also appointing chief of army staff as a security adviser”.

He stressed further that, “We have said earlier that this is the government of the family and siblings. Now he has appointed his kinsman as security and adviser in order to draw illegally from the security votes of the government.’’

