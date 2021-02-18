BY TOPE FAYEHUN, Akure

Ondo State governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu on Thursday dissolved the State Executive Council ahead of February 24th, 2021 slated for his second term inauguration.

Akeredolu announced the dissolution at the Executive Chamber, Governor’s office in Akure, the state capital during the first term last meeting of the Excos.

ADVERTISEMENT

The governor pointed out that the out gone cabinet members had been very supportive for almost four years and have worked with him in moving the state forward.

He said, ‘’We have worked together as one and the interest of the state had remained paramount throughout their services to the state government.’’

Also, in their valedictory statements, the Special Assistant to the Governor on Rural and Community Development and former member representing, Akoko Southeast Southwest federal constituency, Hon. Kolawole Babatunde, and the commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Development, Mrs. Titi Adeyemi described governor Akeredolu as a rare leader who strongly believed in people’s oriented projects

The permanent secretary for Cabinet and Service Matter, Mr. Gbenga Elewuju who will be retiring from civil service by next month was recognized for his humble and accessible lifestyle.