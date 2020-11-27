BY TOPE FAYEHUN, Akure

Ondo State Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu has presented a budget of N159 billion budget proposal for 2021 to the House of Assembly for approval.

The 2021 budget tagged, ‘ Budget of Hope’ presented by the governor was a little bit higher than the 2020 budget, which was N187 billion before it was reviewed downward to N151 billion in September because of economic effects caused by COVID -19 pandemic.

The Commissioner for Budget and Economic Planning, Emmanuel Igbasan, who represented the governor at the presentation, noted that the recurrent expenditure is N103. 022 billion while the capital expenditure estimate would gulp N56.267 billion.

Akeredolu said that the projected spending was made up of expectations of N34.413 billion from Statutory Allocation, N11.584 billion from Mineral Derivation, N12.926 billion from Value Added Tax, N28.581 billion from Internal Revenue, N12.501 billion from Grants, N42.072 billion from other .capital receipts, and N18.719 billion.

”Mr. Speaker, a total of N103.022 billion has been budgeted for recurrent expenditure this fiscal year. Salary and wages: N42,227,913,104.57 billion.

”The breakdown of capital expenditure estimate on a sectoral basis is: ‘Administration Sector is N6,727,054,724.80 billion which is 11.85 per cent. Economic Sector is N32 ,448,473,194.07 billion which is 57.15 per cent. Law and Justice Sector are N1,219,000,000.00 billion which is 2.15 per cent. Social Sector is N16,379,604,348.52 which is 28.85 percent,” he stated.

According to him, the financial percent is predicated on some of the assumptions contained in the medium-term expenditure framework document of Ondo State.

Akeredolu explained the objective of 2021 medium-term consolidation of the modest gain of the last three and half years by the delivery of most of the ongoing projects in the state.

The governor noted that the current economic reality was an indication that the government must consciously and pragmatically rearrange its fiscal priorities to target the growth drivers of its economy.

He said the government had structured priorities in the most practical terms to generate the highest mileage from every naira spent, adding that the government could not reduce its recurrent commitment because of personnel-related costs.

”We cannot reduce recurrent expenditure beyond a certain level because of personal costs, taking cognizance of newly recruited medical personnel and the almost concluded primary school teachers recruitment in the state.

In his remark after receiving the budget, the Speaker of the Assembly, Rt. Hon. Bamidele Oloyelogun thanked the governor for successfully transmitting the budget for the House approval and attention given to all sectors in the state.

Oloyelogun described the governor as a hallmark of good leadership that was committed to the development of the state.

He promised that the assembly would do justice to every content contained in the budget.