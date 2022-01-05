Ondo State governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, has assured workers in the state of his administration’s resolve to continue to give priority attention to their welfare despite the ravaging COVID-19 pandemic which he said has led the country into the present harsh economic realities.

Governor Akeredolu, who charged the workers to remain loyal, steadfast and hard working, said they must improve upon their attitude to work and dedicate their minds fully to whatever assignment that is given in the New Year.

The governor spoke at the annual general prayer meeting with the public servants for the first working day in the year 2022, held at the Governor’s office premises, Alagbaka, Akure.

He said his administration will continue to reward diligence, integrity, trustworthiness and dedication to the service of the people, noting that he will not shy away from taking audacious decisions.

“It is in this way that we can deliver on the full import of the REDEEMED Agenda to mutually develop the service, our land and its people. We will ensure that all those who deserve elevation are duly promoted. We shall equally not shun our responsibility to take audacious decisions, even if they are unlikable.

“Anyone who works against the general interest of the people will be tracked down and sanctioned forcefully. We will continue to encourage and reward diligence, integrity, trustworthiness and dedication to the service of the people,” the Governor stressed.

He also called on workers in the state to be prepared to make sacrifices in view of the daunting challenges of this time.

Governor Akeredolu added: “We must live responsibly and continually protect ourselves and those around us by getting vaccinated as well as observing all the non-pharmaceutical COVID-19 protocols.

If anyone tests positive for COVID-19, please isolate and report yourself to the designated health facilities.”

While promising to continue to explore all available windows to position the state as the hub of enterprise and good governance, Akeredolu reiterated his administration’s commitment to the regular payment of salaries, pensions and gratuities, subventions and other financial obligations, saying “I assure you that better days await us and the best is yet to come for all of us in our dear Sunshine State.”