BY TOPE FAYEHUN, Akure

The Governor of Ondo State, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, has charged members of the National Youths Service Corps to deploy the values of patriotism, integrity, hard work instilled in them in the service to the country.

Akeredolu stated this when he declared to close the 2021 Batch ‘A’ (Stream 1) orientation course at Permanent Orientation Camp, Ikare-Akoko on Tuesday.

The Governor who was represented by the NYSC Ondo State Coordinator, Mrs. Victoria Nnenna Ani, said that the three weeks orientation course has prepared them well ahead of the challenges they might face in the course of their service year.

According to the Governor, the three weeks induction is primarily meant to equip the corps members to have a better understanding of the operations of the Scheme and to toughen and prepare them physically and mentally to function optimally in their newfound environment.

Akeredolu said, “The NYSC, in its struggle to ensure national development and cohesion, has instilled the value of patriotism, integrity, hard work, unity amongst you the corps members during the orientation exercise.

Also, values that will always come in handy during and after your service year have been entrenched in the orientation course contents.

“I charge you to contribute to the socio-economic and political development of Ondo, the Sunshine State. Endeavor to put in your very best and contribute productively in whatever sector of the economy you might be posted.”