The Olu Akinkugbe Pharmacy Education Trust (OAPET) has kicked off its fundraising and investment drive for the proposed N2.5 billion Olu Akinkugbe Faculty of Pharmacy, with a launch event at The Metropolitan Club, Ikoyi, in Lagos.

An eight-man trusteeship council, which comprises eminent Nigerians and renowned pharmacists, has been established to handle the fundraising and management of the Faculty of Pharmacy.

It will also establish the corporate governance well associated with the faculty’s patron, Chief Olu Akinkugbe, as well as ensuring its sustainability.

OAPET is chaired by former minister of health and social services and chairman, Juli Pharmacy and the MTN Foundation, Prince Julius Adelusi-Adeluyi.

Others are the chairman of Access Bank Plc and former chief executive of National Primary Healthcare Development Agency (Federal Ministry of Health), Dr Oritsedere Awosika, MD/CEO SecureID Nigeria, Mrs Kofoworola Akinkugbe, and Co-founder and Chairman, Aluko & Oyebode (Barristers & Solicitors).

The council also has the chairman, Teach for Nigeria, Mr Gbenga Oyebode, Pro-chancellor, Caleb University, Retired Professor of Pharmacy and former Dean of the Faculty of Pharmacy, University of Lagos, Rev. (Professor) ‘Fola Tayo; Vice Chancellor, University of Medical Sciences, Ondo, Professor Adesegun Fatusi; Registrar, University of Medical Sciences, Ondo, Dr Woleola Ekundayo; and Professor and Director of Research, Innovation and Development, University of Medical Sciences, Ondo, Professor Olumide Ogundahunsi.

Akinkugbe, who has provided part funding for the project, expressed his gratitude and reiterated his passion for pharmacy and the provision of best-in-class healthcare.

He said, “When I was approached by the University of Medical Sciences, to be associated with this project, I knew I had no alternative, largely for two reasons: my family has been involved in providing health services in Ondo for a little more than a hundred years – my father qualified as a druggist in Ondo in 1919 and my late younger brother was associated with the University of Medical Sciences in Ondo as its first Pro-chancellor; second, everybody knows how much pharmacy has come to the fore as a result of the pandemic.

“Today’s pharmacists must have enhanced skills to combat this menace. Research is always a collaborative enterprise amongst medical professions. The fact that UNIMED has emerged, within seven years, as a top medical institution, gives me the assurance that when they start producing pharmacists, they would be top-class.”