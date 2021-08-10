Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Godswill Akpabio, has received the Forensic Audit report on the operations of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).

Akpabio, while receiving the document in his office in Abuja on Tuesday, expressed satisfaction on the job done, stating that the report would definitely be a turning point for the NDDC and development of the Niger Delta region.

The minister reiterated that President Buhari’s directive for a holistic examination and review of the operations of the NDDC, which culminated in the inauguration of Forensic Auditors and subsequently the security team, was in order to salvage the NDDC and the entire Niger Delta region.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recall that President Muhammadu Buhari gave the order for the forensic audit in order to undertake holistic examination and review of the operations of the interventionist agency.

“From my own observation, l want to thank you for taking this national assignment seriously. This assignment was from the Commander -in-Chief, President Muhammadu Buhari, though being supervised by the ministry, l want to thank you on his behalf, the Security Committee for a very difficult job done well,” Akpabio said.

He expressed gratitude for the timely completion of the report which he said would be submitted to Mr. President, adding that the security team exhibited high level of discipline, candour and brilliant comportment knowing that the exercise would not be successful without security assistance.

Submitting the report, chairman of the Security Team for the Forensic Audit of the NDDC, Rear Admiral Bamidele Oluwagbamila, disclosed that the team worked with the auditors under right environment, adequate security at the hotels and the various project sites, which enabled a successful execution of their job.

Oluwagbamila added that the security team which was formed about a year ago comprised the personnel of the Nigerian Navy, Army, Nigerian Police Force, Department of State Services and Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC).