Akwa Ibom State Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Comrade Ini Ememobong, has been applauded for opening a new era in the Information sector, through the introduction of numerous initiatives, including the birthday visits to former Commissioners of Information.

A former Commissioner of Information and Social Re-orientation, Mr. Census Ekpu stated this earlier today, when the State Information Boss, led the Permanent Secretary, Mr. Inyang Jameson and some Directors of the Ministry to pay him a birthday visit in his Ceecom office at Itam industrial layout within Uyo capital city.

Mr. Census Ekpu who was overwhelmed by the surprised birthday visit, said, Comrade Ini Ememobong has opened a new era in the Ministry of Information and indeed the state, with the numerous initiatives he has introduced, reiterating that, the birthday visit has stood out Comrade Ememobong among all the Commissioners that ever steered the leadership of the Ministry.

Speaking glowingly on the innovations in the Ministry since the assumption of office by the State Spokesman, Mr. Census Ekpu said, he would not hesitate to say that, Comrade Ini Ememobong has performed a lot better than he did when he was in office especially in giving a sense of belonging to past Commissioners of the Ministry and bringing them hope after years of being forgotten by the Ministry and indeed the government.

Stressing that, he has always admired the progressive and positive spirit of Comrade Ini Ememobong since his days as the President of National Association of Nigerian Students, NANS, Ekpu, added that, with his trailblazing records of achievements, he was optimistic that, Comrade Ini Ememobong will live above board in the discharge of his duties.

The former Commissioner for Information, thanked Governor Udom Emmanuel on the appointment of Comrade Ini Ememobong as the Commissioner for Information and Strategy and described him as a square peg in a square hole, and indeed the right man for the Information Commissioner portfolio.

He expressed deep appreciation to the Information helmsman on the kind gesture and wished him and the Management staff successes in tackling the onerous task of managing the Information machinery of government.

The Information Commissioner, Comrade Ini Ememobong said, he led the Permanent Secretary and Management staff to his office for a birthday visit to celebrate him for the humongous contributions he made towards the development of the state during his years as the Hon. Commissioner for Information and member of the State Executive Council.

Comrade Ini Ememobong expressed delight over his good health and industrious spirit in establishing a Palm kernel oil crushing and processing factory, which he said is keying into the Industrialization-drive of Governor Udom Emmanuel and pledged his support and that of government towards the growth of his business.

Highlight of the event were: the singing of birthday songs to the former Commissioner and the presentation of plaque and birthday card, among other items to Mr. Census Ekpu by the Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr. Ini Ememobong.