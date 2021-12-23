A Makurdi High Court has dismissed the preliminary objection filed by the minister of special duties and inter-governmental affairs, Senator George Akume, to the N60 billion libel suit instituted against him by Benue State Governor Samuel Ortom, for lack of merit.

Akume had filed motion No. MHC /1870/2021, praying the court to strike out the suit on the grounds that there was no proper issuance of service on the originating processes in the suit.

He said the order of substituted service was obtained by fraud and urged the court to dismiss the suit for want of jurisdiction.

Responding, counsel to the Governor Ortom, Okon Efut (SAN) argued that the service was effected on Akume as required by law.

He held that the application filed by Akume is misconceived as service was effected within the jurisdiction of the court.

In his ruling, the trial judge, Justice Augustine Ityonyiman, said substituted service can be resorted to where prompt personal service cannot be effected.

He maintained that in the instant case, it was difficult to serve Akume by way of personal service.

On the issues raised against the issuance of service of the writ of summons, the judge held that the essence of service is to convey to the relevant party of the pending case for which he is involved.

He said, “It is evident on the records that Akume has entered conditional appearance and filed preliminary objection couple with legal representation.”

What this translates is that, the originating processes in suit No. MHC/268/2021(the instant suit) were brought to the notice of the defendant.”

Justice Ityonyiman ruled that the issuance and service of the writ was not in anyway marooned in incompetence, it is therefore valid and proper.

He however dismissed the application for lacking in merit and accordingly adjourned the case to January 28,2022.