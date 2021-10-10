The governor of Akwa Ibom State, Udom Emmanuel, has inaugurated a committee saddled with the responsibility to enforce the anti-open rearing and grazing of livestock law and provide for the establishment of ranches and livestock administration, regulation and control.

The inauguration was conducted on Friday at Government House, Wellington Bassey way, Uyo. The governor was represented by the Secretary to State Government, Emmanuel Ekuwem. The team is led by the Commissioner for Agriculture, Glory Edet.

The Akwa Ibom State Governor, Udom Emmanuel, on September 15 signed into law a bill that prohibits open grazing of cattle in the state.

Akwa Ibom, Benue, Ekiti, Rivers, Bayelsa, Oyo, Ekiti, Abia, Lagos and Enugu States have enacted anti-open grazing legislations in a bid to check encroachment of farmland by cattle.

The Akwa Ibom law provides for the establishment of ranches in the state. It followed a resolution by southern governors on July 5 in Lagos

for member states to enact legislations against open grazing of cattle in their states on or before September 1. Only five states were able to meet the deadline.

While congratulating members of the committee, the representative of the Akwa Ibom governor, Mr Ekuwem, charged members of the implementation committee to be committed, fair and firm in the discharge of their duties, adding that their appointment was a call to service.

The chairperson of the committee and Commissioner for Agriculture, Mrs Edet, appreciated the governor for his passion and commitment to ensuring that the state is safe for investors and promised to discharge the responsibility with the members accordingly.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, in a bid to boost food production and ensure food availability in the state, the Akwa Ibom government has trained farmers on effective planting of onions and tomatoes.

The exercise which is organised by the Akwa Ibom State Ministry of Agriculture was flagged off Thursday by the agriculture commissioner, Glory Edet at the Green House Farm, Uyo, the state capital.

The commissioner said the state government is taking the step to help farmers to acquire skills for an increased vegetable productivity in the state.

“This is part of deliberate efforts by the state government to improve the skills of farmers and intended farmers in the state for improved efficiency and increased productivity in vegetables,” the official said.

The commissioner during the training tasked the participants to subsequently put the skills that will be acquired into practice.