Akwa United thrashed Warri Wolves 3-0 in the ongoing 2020/21 Nigeria Professional Football League ( NPFL) at the Nest of Champions stadium in Uyo on Wednesday to extend their lead on the NPFL table to six points.

The Kennedy Boboye led side who are gunning for their first-ever league title got off to a flying start in the 7th minute when Charles Atshimene converted his spot-kick.

In the 25th minute, John Ubong Friday doubled the lead as Atshimene scored his double in the 58th minute.

Elsewhere, Nasarawa United’s title hopes suffered a huge setback following their 3-2 defeat to Lobi Stars at the Aper Aku stadium, in Benue

Solid Miners drew the first blood from Silas Nwankwo in the 3rd minute before Lobi’s Samuel Mathias leveled the games in the 19th minute.

Eight minutes later, Nwankwo scored again to make it 2-1 but it what seemed like a goal-scoring competition, Mathias again equalized in the 30th minute to make it 2-2.

As the first half was about to end, Lobi’s Austin Ogunye scored his side third goal in the 42nd minute which proved to be the winning goal.

Kano Pillars also fall to highly attacking 10-man Enugu Rangers 2-0 at The Cathedral as Abia Warriors defeated Heartland FC 2-1 while Rivers United lost by the same scoreline to Jigawa Golden Stars.

MFM FC returns to winning ways after the 3-1 victory over Plateau United in Lagos while Sunshine Stars dropped down into the relegation zone following a 0-0 draw with Katsina United.

Other Match-day 34 fixtures would see, Dakkada FC hosts relegation-bound Adamawa United as eight times NPFL champions, Enyimba will set an ambush for IfeanyiUbah to claim the second spot while Kwara United tango Wikki Tourists.