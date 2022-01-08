The All Progressives Congress (APC) Youths Progressive Forum in Bauchi State has said that it is fully determined to support Senator Umaru Tanko Almakura as the party’s national chairman in the forthcoming national convention.

The national president of the forum, Rt. Hon. Ukkasha Hamza Rahama, said at a press conference in Bauchi yesterday that they had applied all energy and resources to sustain the gains in the party, having demonstrated that capacity during the defunct CPC which later metamorphosed into the ruling APC.

“Our collective resolution is borne out of contention to ensure the ruling APC stands on its feet viable and strong even after President Muhammadu Buhari’s tenure elapses in May 2023. Part of the move to sustain the gains in the ruling APC is by ensuring that Al Makura emerges chairman,” he said.

He added that it was an unarguable that among all the contestants for the office of the APC national chairman, Senator Al Makura remained the only dependable, reliable and trustworthy candidate to salvage the party and chart its course for winning the 2023 general elections.

“As one of the founding fathers of the APC his contribution to the success of President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration is glaring in the eyes of the world. Al Makura replicated same when he served as governor of Nasarawa State and currently as senator representing Nasarawa North,” he said.

Rt. Rahama solicited the support of all APC stakeholders, particularly the party’s national delegates to the national convention to ensure that they take decision in the interest of all APC members in Nigeria by voting Al Makura as the next national chairman.

