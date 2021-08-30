The Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi III has charged the nation’s youths to be resilient and determined to make the best of their lives to fast track the country’s development.

The first class monarch who made the charge while speaking at the official installation of Shina Peller and his wife, Ayobola as the Ayedero and Yeye Ayedero of Yorubaland, urged them to deploy their talents, energy and vigour for the country.

He recalled the exploits of late Chief Obafemi Awolowo, Sir Ahmadu Bello and Chief Samuel Akintola who while in their 40s did not only change the society for better but built what is today known as Nigeria.

The traditional ruler further stated that any person that could be conferred with a title that covers the whole of Yorubaland must be of impeccable character.

Also honoured, were Jide Agunbiade and his wife . They were conferred with the chieftaincy title of Atobase of Yorubaland .

In his remarks, Shina Peller representing Iseyin, Itesiwaju, Iwajowa, Kajola federal constituency expressed gratitude to the monarch for the honour , and promised to live up to expectations.

Among the dignitaries were the former governor of Oyo State, Otunba Adebayo Alao-Akala, former Oyo State deputy governor, Chief Moses Alake, the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan represented by Oba Adekunle Adebowale, Ekiti State former deputy governor, Kolapo Eleka, among others.