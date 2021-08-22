A university don, Dr Muhammad Ghali Alaaya, has been appointed the acting chairman of the Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) in Kwara State.

Alaaya’s appointment followed the demise of the state chairman, Alhaji Saidu Olayinka.

The news of Alaaya’s appointment was made public in a statement signed by the association’s secretary, Alh Abdullahi Jibril.

The association also commiserated with the Emir of Ilorin, Alhaji Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari, over the death of Alhaji Saidu Olayinka.

It acknowledged the immense contributions of the late Olayinka to the socio-economic development of Ilorin Emirate, Kwara State and Nigeria in general.

The association also appointed Alhaji Kawu Daibu as national working committee member, Dr Yusuf Garba Manjo (treasurer), Alhaji Abdullahi Jibril (secretary) and Barr. Sharafadeen Ibraheem (legal adviser).